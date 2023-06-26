Vantage US exclusive: America's toxic love affair with its guns
Gun control is a deeply divisive issue in the United States
America’s love for guns is well known and so is its reluctance to crack down on gun violence. Gun control is a deeply divisive issue in the United States. Firstpost reports from a shooting range in Virginia on America’s toxic love affair with its guns.
