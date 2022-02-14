Valentine's Day 2022: Unique ideas to celebrate the day amid COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic has restricted several outdoor plans this year and it is likely that most of us will spend the Big Day indoors

The annual festival of love is here! Valentine’s Day, which falls on 14 February, is dedicated to expressing admiration and love for a special someone. It is a day when the whole world is painted in the color of love. People showcase their love to a significant other through gifts and greetings. Couples make their partners feel special by planning romantic dinners, weekend getaways or even through a short holiday. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted several outdoor plans this year and it is likely that most of us will spend the Big Day indoors.

To make sure that you have a memorable Valentine’s Day this year, we have curated a list of ideas which you can use. So do not worry about staying at home and make the day special through these creative ways:

Recreate your First Date

Remember the first time you went out with your partner and could not stop gushing about how wonderful they were. Now is the time to re-live that sweet moment. Wear a similar dress that you wore on the first date, cook or order the same meal and take a trip down memory lane.

Have a Movie Marathon

If you and your partner are looking for some quality time to relax, then this is the perfect way to do so. Make a list of romantic comedies or watch some of your favorite romance movies to set the mood for a Valentine’s night.

A Couples Spa at Home

Pamper yourself at home through hydrating facials and pedicures. Grab a bottle of essential body oil and give your partner a stress-relieving massage. Set the mood right with some candles and relaxing background music. Let your partner thank you by returning the favour.

A Fun Karaoke

Sing some of your favorite romantic duets together. A karaoke machine will help to enliven the moment. You can also sing some special songs for your beloved to let them know how much they mean to you. End the session by cozying on the couch and listening to melodious romantic songs.

Create a Treasure Hunt for Reasons Why I Love You

On a set of notes, cards or just different colored paper, write down things that you love about your partner or want to remind them about. Hide the notes in different parts of the house. Add cues that lead your partner from one card to another. If you do not have time to plan a treasure hunt, you can write a love letter for your partner and appreciate all the goodness that lies within them.

Go Camping in Your Backyard

If you have a personal outdoor space, grab some cozy blankets, light a bonfire and prepare a delicious barbeque. Spend the time in each other’s company while stargazing through the night. You can also hang some string lights to make things romantic.

Get To Know Each Other Better

Seize the moment to know more about your partner. Ask them questions and also open up a little. Connect on an intimate level with your loved one. This Valentine's Day, you will definitely find out something new and interesting about your partner.