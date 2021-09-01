Vada pav with 22 karat gold: Dubai restaurant’s twist to humble street food goes viral

Priced at almost Rs 2,000 or AED 99, the dish is filled with truffle butter and cheese. The dish includes sweet potato fries and comes with a glass of mint lemonade as well

The vada pav is considered the favourite food of many people living in Mumbai. Simple and spicy, this dish acts as comfort food for many. Inexpensive and easily available, the dish is regarded as a staple of Maharashtra. Now, the humble food has been given an elite makeover.

The ubiquitous street food from Mumbai has been given a bling look by the Dubai-based restaurant O’Pao. The restaurant is serving vada pavs laden with 22 karat gold.

Priced at almost Rs 2,000 or AED 99, the dish is filled with truffle butter and cheese. The dish includes sweet potato fries and comes with a glass of mint lemonade as well. The dish is wrapped in 22 karat gold leaves imported from France. The video of the dish has gone viral on Twitter, receiving over 21,000 views. Social media users had a field day with the news, with many proclaiming that the humble street food has achieved the gold standard. Some also joked that the dish should be cancelled as it does not contain any chutney, the mark of an authentic vada pav.

#Gold_Vada_Paav This is what's wrong with the world: too many rebels without a cause. pic.twitter.com/JKeKsgOLEo — Masarat Daud (@masarat) August 30, 2021

As per media reports, the truffle butter is imported from France and the pav is covered with a mint mayonnaise dip.

This is not the first time Dubai has brought extravagance to simple homemade dishes. The city also boasts of serving the world’s most expensive ice cream. Known as the “Black Diamond,” the single scoop vanilla ice cream is served in a Versace cup for a whopping Rs 60,000. The dessert consists of Madagascar vanilla ice cream, with Iranian saffron and black truffle. The dish is sprinkled with 23-carat edible gold.

Dubai also boasts of the world’s most expensive biryani. Priced at almost Rs 19,705 or 1,000 dirhams for one plate, the Royal Gold biryani comes plated with 23 karat gold leaf.