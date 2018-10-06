You are here:
Utah man charged in ricin threat against Trump, FBI chief, Pentagon officials

World Reuters Oct 06, 2018 00:06:21 IST

(Reuters) - A U.S. Navy veteran from Utah was charged on Friday with five federal felony counts stemming from a ricin threat targeting President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary James Mattis, FBI chief Christopher Ray and a high-ranking naval admiral.

The felony complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City accuses William Clyde Allen III with threatening to use the biological toxin ricin as a weapon in letters he sent addressed to Trump and the others nearly two weeks ago. Allen was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Logan, Utah.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018 00:06 AM

