Utah man charged in ricin threat against Trump, FBI chief, Pentagon officials

(Reuters) - A U.S. Navy veteran from Utah was charged on Friday with five federal felony counts stemming from a ricin threat targeting President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary James Mattis, FBI chief Christopher Ray and a high-ranking naval admiral.

The felony complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City accuses William Clyde Allen III with threatening to use the biological toxin ricin as a weapon in letters he sent addressed to Trump and the others nearly two weeks ago. Allen was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Logan, Utah.

