Are you among those who love to experiment with heights and further try something adventurous? Well, roller coasters are no less than an adventure as they take you to extreme heights, giving an extraordinary experience to many. How would you feel if you heard about a roller coaster located 7,000 feet above sea level on the top of a mountain? Well, this is the case at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado, US. The visuals of the roller coaster, named ‘Defiance’, looks stunning and getting a ride will definitely give you a one-of-its-kind experience.

The ‘Defiance’ roller coaster is located at America’s only mountain-top theme park and manages to draw quite a lot of people.

The extraordinarily frightening video of the roller coaster was also shared on the theme park’s Instagram handle where we can see the ride coming down from the tall height to the base while people are screaming.

Videos of the ride have been widely shared on social media platforms, thus drawing the attention of several thrill-seekers from all over the world. Taking to the comment section, one wrote, “Nope, there goes my blood pressure”, while another commented, “I’ve been watching and waiting!!!”

A third user wrote, “Oh my word it sounds so smooth… Just urethane on steel. So excited!”

About the ‘Defiance’ roller coaster

The ride is located some 1,300 feet above the town of Glenwood Springs and is approximately 7,132 feet above sea level, thus making it the highest roller coaster in the United States.

Notably, the ride also comes with a 41-foot zero gravity roll and will definitely make your stomach twist and turn by the time you make it to the base. It has a record-breaking drop.

After being announced in August 2021, the ride started operating on 1 July 2022 and has become one of the major attractions at the park.

