The swan was rescued by Somerville Fire Department after it received a call from residents about a bird in distress.

A swan in the Mystic River of USA’s Massachusetts was spotted frozen in the river's ice on Tuesday afternoon. The feathered creature was stuck to the ice about 50 feet from the shore near Assembly Row, according to UPI.

The swan was rescued by Somerville Fire Department after it received a call from residents about a bird in distress. A firefighter named Dough Henry and Local 76 VP Lt. Tom Tierney rescued the frozen bird.

As reported by WBZ News Radio, the Somerville Fire Chief Mr Charles Green said that the white-coated bird was partially encased in ice and was trapped in the middle of the river.

Mr Green stated that fire companies along with an ice rescue truck were dispatched to the Mystic River in order to free the swan. Firefighters used an ice sled to reach the bird and rescue it.

Somerville Firefighters Local 76 shared a photo of the rescue operation on their Facebook account. The post was captioned, “Headquarters Companies along with the Special operations Unit have just cleared from an Animal Ice Rescue (swan) on the Mystic River opposite the Starbucks Coffee in Assembly Row.”

The post further stated that the swan had been extricated from the ice. It also mentioned the names of both the firefighters involved in the rescue operation.

Take a look at the post here:

Internet users have praised the fire department for promptly responding to the issue and freeing the bird within time.

Many users shared their views in the comment section of the Facebook post. A user wrote, “I love SFD! Such a compassionate rescue!!” Another user said, “Awesome job guys”.

Meanwhile, the rescued swan was handed over to Somerville Animal Control which took the bird to New England Wildlife Center for better care.