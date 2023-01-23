US: Women's basketball team pushes their bus out of heavy snow in viral video

The internet is full of interesting and entertaining videos which go viral in no time and manage to grab the attention of people. While some videos are informative and inspiring, some are just fun content and meant to entertain the internet. One such video has surfaced from the US state of Michigan where members of the Grand Valley State Lakers women’s basketball team were spotted pushing their bus back on course after it got stuck in the snow. The video showing the female players along with their coaching staff has got the internet intrigued. The team also shared the video on their Twitter handle with a caption that reads, “Yes…we did push that bus.”

The Instagram page ‘Now This News’ shared the video of the entire episode while divulging further details of the incident. With a catchy caption “Move that BUS!”, they wrote, “A typical day in the life of a student-athlete. When the Grand Valley State Lakers women’s basketball team’s bus got stuck in some heavy snow en route to a road game in Michigan, the players and coaching staff had to hop off and handle it themselves.”

It further also added that the basketball team posted the video with the caption, “Yes…we did push that bus”. The team also noted that the lady ‘Lakers’ also went on to win their game that evening.

According to the video, the team along with their head coach Mike Williams were on their way to a match when their bus got stuck in the snow. It was then that they decided to hop out and clear the way by themselves without waiting for someone else.

Social media users also took to the comment section and shared interesting reactions. A user wrote, “Oh to be YOUNG again”, while another user wrote, “Way to go coach!”

The video has been shared widely on social media and has grabbed thousands of views and likes since then.

