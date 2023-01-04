While the world has entered a new year, it seems like inflation rates are yet to come down as the heat of rising prices has hit everyone. From groceries to gas and rent, it has touched every aspect of life, proving that things are getting more expensive as the days pass. Amid such a situation in many countries including the US, people from middle-income households are struggling to pay their bills. If you do not believe this is true, a video going viral will definitely clear your doubts. A woman recently shared a TikTok video where she pointed out how she had to pay $115 for just a few purchases.

The video is now going viral on Twitter and has prompted multiple reactions from people. Shared by a Twitter handle named ‘Wall Street Silver’, the clip shows the woman holding a bill while the shopping items lie in front of her. As the footage starts, she begins by saying ‘For anybody who thinks inflation is not real, this right here cost me $115 dollars.”

The items included basic things like toilet rolls, milk, flour, juice, and deodorants, among others. As soon as the video was shared, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions to the video. While some spoke in support of the woman and shared their struggles with inflation, a few others also called out the woman for purchasing ‘unnecessarily’ pricey things and going for expensive brands.

Watch:

People are struggling with inflation 🔥🔥🔥 🔊sound …😰 pic.twitter.com/evTyquULuF — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 2, 2023

Check some reactions:

I see a lot of unnecessary purchases there. Don’t buy bechamel sauce, you can make it in a few minutes. You probably don’t need the Ranch, juice or fancy fruit. Ditch the use once masks and get washable ones. Spend wisely, not in misery. — TechnoNomadic (@techno_nomadic) January 2, 2023

My husband and I keep very strict records of our spending and we have been spending 40% more on groceries every month since March 2022. They are absolutely lying about inflation rates! — Guttersnipe Chum (@guttersnipechum) January 2, 2023

$9 for a dozen of eggs. It was $1.50 before the pandemic. Yes, girlfriend, inflation is real and it’s scary. pic.twitter.com/jngd6yeAIt — Patricia (@pp22574739) January 2, 2023

I think target is overpriced. Yes, things are expensive but you could save going to Kroger or Walmart — thetaburnz (@thetaburnz) January 2, 2023

In the meantime, the video has so far amassed over 5 million views and attracted over 25,000 likes.

