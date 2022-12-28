US: Woman dies at fiance's house after Christmas tree catches fire

California (US): A woman spending Christmas Eve with her fiancé’s family witnessed a house fire caused by an artificial Christmas tree and alerted authorities, but she was unable to escape.

Destiny Abdrazack, 22, died after a fire caused by an electrical short circuit, engulfed the entire house of her fiancé on early Sunday morning.

The Isom family lost everything in a house fire that started and spread quickly in North Highlands, California on Christmas morning at 2 a.m.

Now, the fiance’s family has started a funding page on GoFundMe to help the deceased family with funeral expenses.

“Destiny is one of the most beautiful souls who crossed our paths,” the family wrote on the page, adding: “She is no longer with us on this planet, but she will always be with us”.

After the incident, her fiancé’s father, Ernest Isom told media that it was Destiny, first discovered the fire and screamed to wake up five other people, however, she could not be saved unfortunately.

“She saved our lives,” he added.

Isom, his wife and his son and two other adults survived the inferno. While talking to local media, a neighbor, Brandy Byers, said she and her husband saw the Isom family standing outside their home calling for help.

“They were screaming, Destiny! There’s someone inside! There’s someone inside!” the neighbour said.

Abdrazack was rescued from the living room by firefighters and taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed.

According to reports, the family fell asleep without turning off the Christmas tree lights, and the home smoke alarms were not working.

“Unfortunately, they wanted to keep the lights on until the last minute, and we all happened to fall asleep, and we only had an instant, seconds to get out,” he told media.

The fire origin has been traced to an artificial Christmas tree in the living room, and determined unintentional. Unfortunately there were no working smoke detectors in the home. pic.twitter.com/hgf0JHxunY — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 25, 2022

“It was quick, and that’s how fast it went. I’m talking about minutes,” he said, adding that there was nothing they could have done.

Two of the family’s dogs were also killed in the incident.

