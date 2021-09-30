The woman sarcastically tweeted an image of her bill and wrote, “Mole removal: $223 Crying: extra”.

In a bizarre case, a woman from the United States claimed that a hospital charged money from her for crying during a mole removal surgery. Shocked over her experience and unexpected charge, the woman shared it on social media leading to a huge outcry on the internet.

Taking to her social media account, the woman, identified as Midge, shared a photo of the invoice that she received from the hospital. She sarcastically tweeted an image of her bill and wrote, “Mole removal: $223 Crying: extra”.

While sharing her post, Midge shared details on the calculation and charges incurred. But what caught everyone’s attention was one of the categories titled ‘Brief Emotion’. She was charged $11 (which is Rs 816 in Indian currency) for her outburst of emotion during the surgery. According to the viral photo, the bill states that Midge was charged $223 (Rs 16,556) for the main procedure but the extra $11 (Rs 816) has left social media users baffled.

Since being shared online, social media users are questioning her serious queries about the details and process of the American healthcare system. Along with numerous comments, her post also collected over 100k likes and around 10k retweets. Many users mocked and criticised the hospital for this bizarre addition to the bill while others requested the woman to complain to the higher authorities.

Among the serious comments, there were a few people on social media who also joked about it by drawing comparisons with Aerosmith’s songs like Crying and Sweet Emotions.

Moreover, the woman’s revelation over the bill on Twitter has raised several questions about the working and functioning of the American healthcare system.