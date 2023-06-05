A woman from Washington State, who had been defying a court order for more than a year to undergo tuberculosis treatment, was apprehended on 1 June, as told by the authorities to The New York Times. The arrest came after a civil warrant had been issued for her over three months ago. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department stated that the woman, identified as V.N. in court documents, was now detained at Pierce County Jail. On 2 June, Sergent Darren Moss, a representative of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, mentioned in an email that the woman was apprehended peacefully from her residence on 1 June and subsequently transported to the jail. During the journey, she was accommodated in a specialised vehicle that ensured her isolation throughout. Sergent Moss refrained from disclosing the woman’s place of residence.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that she would be placed in a designated room within the facility, specifically designed for isolation, testing, and treatment. The statement said, “We are hopeful she will choose to get the lifesaving treatment she needs to treat her tuberculosis.”

Sergeant Moss stated that decisions regarding treatment and potential early release are the responsibility of the Health Department and the courts. He emphasised that this case is not considered a criminal matter, and the role of the Sheriff’s Department is solely to detain the woman and facilitate her transportation for treatment. The Health Department has mentioned on its website that they have been collaborating with the woman’s family for more than a year, aiming to convince her to comply with medication intake in order to safeguard both herself and the community.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department, the woman will be housed in a designated “negative pressure” room within the jail. Sergeant Moss explained that this room is a secure area that prevents the spread of the disease while ensuring her proper care and treatment.

On 24 February, Judge Philip Sorensen from Pierce County Superior Court issued a civil warrant for the woman’s arrest. This warrant authorised law enforcement to detain her due to her non-compliance with previous orders to isolate or take medication. The warrant outlined that she would be detained in a facility that possesses the necessary resources for testing and treatment. Her confinement would continue until it could be ascertained that she did not present a public health threat anymore.

In an April court filing, Patricia Jackson, the head of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Corrections Bureau, stated that she had authorised surveillance of the woman to gather relevant information. This was done to ensure the safe apprehension of the woman by providing officers with the necessary details.

