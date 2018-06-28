Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

'US will maintain troop levels in South Korea': James Mattis assures Seoul after Trump cancels joint military exercise

World FP Staff Jun 28, 2018 15:10:07 IST

Seoul: US Defense Secretary James Mattis reassured South Korea Thursday that the United States will maintain its current number of troops on the Korean Peninsula.

File image of James Mattis. AP

File image of James Mattis. AP

"The US commitment to the Republic of Korea remains ironclad, and the US will continue to use the full range of diplomatic and military capabilities to uphold this commitment," he told Defense Minister Song Young-moo.

Mattis met with Song during a brief stopover on his way from China to Japan. The US has 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea.

His stop carried a clear message of reassurance to South Korea following the sudden cancellation of a major joint military exercise planned for later this summer.

Mattis said the US commitment includes keeping "current US force levels" on the peninsula.

The military exercise was cancelled after President Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Song said Kim's separate meetings with Trump and with South Korean President Moon Jae-in have laid the foundation for a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.

"If North Korea maintains its commitment to denuclearisation and proves its willingness with actions, we will continue to devise measures to build mutual trust and establish peace," he said.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 15:10 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores