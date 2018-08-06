You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

US will enforce sanctions against Iran says Mike Pompeo in a move meant to push back against Tehran's 'malign activity'

World Press Trust of India Aug 06, 2018 11:30:11 IST

Anchorage: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed on Monday that the United States would "enforce the sanctions" it is reimposing against Iran after President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear pact.

As of 9.31 am IST on Tuesday, the Iran government can no longer buy US banknotes and broad sanctions will be slapped on Iranian industries, including its rug exports.

File image of Mike Pompeo. AP

File image of Mike Pompeo. AP

Asked if Tehran would be able to evade the measures, Pompeo told journalists "the United States is going to enforce the sanctions," speaking en route to Washington after attending a security forum in Singapore.

Pompeo said heaping pressure on Tehran was meant to "push back against Iranian malign activity," saying Iranians "are unhappy with the failure of their own leadership to deliver the economic promises that their leadership promised them."

"The Iranian people are not happy, not with the Americans but with their own leadership," he said.

"This is just about Iranians' dissatisfaction with their own government, and the President is pretty clear, we want the Iranian people to have a strong voice in who their leadership will be." The US walked out of the 2015 nuclear deal in May and is bringing back "maximum pressure" sanctions for most sectors on 6 August 6, and the energy sector on 4 November.


Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 11:30 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores