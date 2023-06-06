US warns Chinese military 'aggressiveness' could cause casualties

The White House warned on Monday that Chinese military “aggressiveness” responsible for near collisions with US personnel at sea and in the air might result in deaths shortly.

“It won’t be long before somebody gets hurt,” said National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby. “That’s the concern with these unsafe and unprofessional intercepts.”

According to the Pentagon, a Chinese vessel prompted a US naval destroyer to take evasive steps to avoid a collision. This happened less than two weeks after a Chinese fighter aircraft flew right into the path of an approaching US warplane.

The moves, according to Kirby, were “part and parcel of an increasing level of aggressiveness” by China’s military.

