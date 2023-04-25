US using Afghan Taliban to fight ISIS in Afghanistan, says leaked Pentagon document

Washington: Barely a couple of years after compelling the United States (US) to pull out its military forces from Afghanistan, the Afghan Taliban have started engaging with their former adversaries – this time as allies.

According to a report in the Washington Post, the Afghan Taliban have expressed willingness to help the United States (US) in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS) in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban had captured Kabul in August 2021 when the United Stated (US) and its NATO allies withdrew from Afghanistan after two decades of war. Since then, the Taliban has been battling the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K).

Classified documents with the Pentagon have claimed that the ISIS has been trying to use Afghanistan as a staging ground to plot terrorist attacks against the United States (US) and countries across Asia and Europe.

The Washington Post quoted a senior US defence official as saying that since Afghan Taliban is a natural enemy of the ISIS in Afghanistan, the Pentagon has decided to form an alliance with the current rulers of Kabul.

“I would never want to say that we had mortgaged our counterterrorism to a group like the Taliban, but it’s a fact that, operationally, they put pressure on ISIS-K. In a strange world, we have mutually beneficial objectives there,” the official told the Washington Post.

“The Taliban has served as a check on the ISIS in Afghanistan,” he added.

Leaked reports from US intelligence agencies have revealed that the Pentagon views the Islamic State (ISIS) – particularly the terrorist group’s Afghanistan branch known as ISIS-K – as a potent threat.

According to media reports, US officials have claimed that Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeria had shared the leaked documents on a personal Discord server before posting them online for the general public.

However, the Afghan Taliban has rejected the assessment in the leaked US intelligence documents and have branded them as incorrect.

“Such reports reflect personal desires of their authors. The fact is that the ISIS has no physical presence in Afghanistan as it had during the invasion,” Afghan Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told the media.

