In a world where stories of people winning hefty lotteries in weekly or monthly intervals go viral, a man from the US state of Oregon has bagged a lifetime lottery that qualifies him for a weekly payout of $1,000 (around Rs 82,000) for the rest of his life. The man named Robin Riedel who works as a truck driver in Oregon found a solution to all his problems with the winning ticket in the Win for Life game’s jackpot, thus securing the rest of his life. Riedel now plans to retire in a couple of years, to further fulfil his pending work.

Riedel after hitting the lottery said, “I struck it. I succeed. In another two to three years, I hope to retire.” According to a press release issued by the Oregon Lottery, Riedel who drives a truck for a concrete company plans to use the winnings i.e., $52,000 per year to pay pending bills, make improvements to a house that he purchased three years back with his wife Debi, and go on a vacation in Saint Lucia to mark their upcoming wedding anniversary,

“The money will allow us to do some things we wouldn’t be able to do. I’m hoping to retire in another two to three years,” he added as reported by Central Oregon Daily.

Notably, this is not the first time that people across the world have managed to win such hefty jackpots. Earlier, an Australian couple won a lottery not once, but twice in a week, thus winning more than a million dollars. As a part of the Monday Lotto, the couple had won the lottery on the first ticket, following which they submitted the second one on the basis of the wife’s preferred ticket numbers. This took the Dapto-based couple to win around $2 million Australian dollars (USD 1.3 million).

