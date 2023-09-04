US: Tragedy strikes as rain ravages Burning Man festival; 1 dead

A death at the Burning Man festival being held in Nevada desert in US is being investigated as heavy rain pounds the event, leaving thousands stranded.

The roads in and out of the festival grounds in the Nevada desert have been shut down due to flooding. Festival attendees have been told to save food and water and find shelter, as none of the toilets are functioning.

The police reported that someone died during this rainy period but didn’t give more details. The family of the deceased has been informed.

The US Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the festival area, stated that continuous rain over the last day led to a complete halt in vehicle movement on the festival grounds. The forecast predicts more rain in the coming days, making it unlikely for vehicles to enter.

The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation.

Paul Reder, who has been attending the festival for 22 years, shared, “Luckily, we’re in a large camp with ample supplies. As a community, everyone is helping each other out.” He anticipates that it will take at least two days for the area to dry up.

Although he was prepared to wait it out, Reder mentioned that some attendees are leaving the site on foot and walking to the nearest highway.

Heavy rainfall has affected much of Nevada, with the National Weather Service issuing flash flood warnings until Monday morning.

The location of the festival, Black Rock City, received over half an inch of rain overnight, according to organizers.

The annual event in the desert, situated about 110 miles north of Reno, draws nearly 80,000 artists, musicians, and activists for a unique combination of wilderness camping and avant-garde performances.

Burning Man is known for celebrating self-expression and concludes with the ceremonial burning of a massive 40-foot effigy.

Its roots trace back to the burning of an eight-foot wooden “man” on Baker Beach in San Francisco in 1986, eventually evolving into an annual gathering in the Black Rock Desert.

This year’s festival began on August 27 and is scheduled to continue until September 4.