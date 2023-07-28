US to announce new weapons package for Taiwan

According to two U.S. officials, the country will likely enrage China by announcing as early as Friday that it will give Taiwan military support worth more than $300 million.

In the budget for 2023, Congress approved providing Taiwan with up to $1 billion in arms assistance under the Presidential Drawdown Authority.

The package is anticipated to cost roughly $330 million, according to a representative who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The White House chose not to respond.

A list of the provided weapon systems is not anticipated to be included in the official release.

According to news agency Reuters, four sources recently stated that four unarmed MQ-9A reconnaissance drones were expected to be included in the package, but cautioned that this could change as officials work out the specifics of removing some of the cutting-edge technology that only the U.S. Air Force is permitted to access.

Requests for feedback from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US were not immediately fulfilled.

Taiwan has earlier agreed to buy four more sophisticated General Atomics MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones, with delivery scheduled for 2025.

Over the past three years, China has upped military pressure on the island because it sees Taiwan, which is democratically governed, as its own territory. It has never abandoned using force to seize control of the island. Taiwan vehemently denies Chinese claims to sovereignty and asserts that only the people of Taiwan have the power to determine their own future.

Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin hinted at the support when he said to a Senate committee on May 16: “And I’m pleased that the United States will soon provide significant additional security assistance to Taiwan through the Presidential Drawdown Authority that Congress authorised last year.”

The top American general stated earlier this month that the United States and its allies must expedite the transfer of weapons to Taiwan in the upcoming years to support the island nation.

Through the emergency use of the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which enables the president to transfer goods and services from U.S. stockpiles, Ukraine has received security assistance more quickly. However, the Taiwan PDA is a non-emergency authority that Congress granted last year.

As shipments from American stockpiles were diverted to Ukraine, Taiwan has complained that supply of American weapons, including as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, have been delayed.

