A lucky teenager from California, US scooped a whopping $1 million on a lottery ticket that his grandmother gifted him on his 18th birthday. As reported by ABC7, the boy named Kaleb Heng was on his way to fishing with his mother when he scratched the California Lottery ticket casually, only to later realise that he has actually won the mega prize. As stated by the lottery officials in a statement, Kaleb’s grandmother got him the “perfect” gift, a scratch-off ticket, considering that it was the first time when he could legally play the lottery. She bought the ticket from an Oasis Market in Turlock, California to gift to his grandson on his 18th birthday.

Along with a special note for Kaleb that read, “Not many people become instant millionaires the day it becomes legal for them to play the lottery. That is, unless your name is Kaleb Heng”, the statement added how the boy didn’t have his ID on the day he won the prize and was “pretty stoked” as he wasn’t really expecting it.

The officials also shared deets about how the boy discovered his mega lottery.

“I was with my mom who was driving me to go fishing, and on the way, I scratched the lottery ticket. We had to pull over. It was a million dollars, and I didn’t even have an ID yet! So, we turned around and went home for the ID before I could even claim the ticket,” he said as quoted by the statement.

Heng also shared his plans with the money stating that he wishes to use the money for his college and future investments.

Notably, this is not the first time when such an incident has taken place. In December last year, a lucky teenager won a similar $1 million on a lottery scratchcard while he was on his way to his second job. The boy named Dalton Radford shared how his grandfather had predicted that he would win the lottery.

