US Supreme Court upholds law against encouraging illegal immigration

The US Supreme Court has upheld a law that criminalises the encouragement of illegal immigration saying that it does not violate the constitutional free speech protections.

The decade-old law has always been defended by the Biden administration.

The 7-2 ruling overturned a lower court’s decision to strike down the provision, part of a larger immigration statute, in a case involving a California man named Helaman Hansen who deceived immigrants through a phony “adult adoption” program.

The lower court had ruled that the law was overly broad because it may criminalize speech protected by the US Constitution’s First Amendment.

The law bars inducing or encouraging noncitizens “to come to, enter or reside” in the United States illegally, including for financial gain.

According to the persecution, Hansen had persuaded over 471 people to join his program and charged each one of them $10,000 even though he “knew that the adult adoptions that he touted would not lead to US citizenship.” Hansen and his program collected more than $1.8 million through the scheme, authorities said.

The law was, however, struck down by the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals. It was also rejected by the Denver-based 10th US Circuit Court of Appeals in a separate case.

The 9th US Circuit Court argued that the law criminalizes even commonplace speech such as telling immigrants who are in the country illegally, “I encourage you to reside in the United States,” or advising them about available social services.

On the other hand, the Biden administration argues that the law does not cover certain hypothetical scenarios that were voiced by the 9th Circuit including simply encouraging immigrants in the country illegally to remain in the United States or advising them about available social services.

The administration urged the justices to restore an “important tool for combating activities that exacerbate unlawful immigration,” particularly because of the high volume of immigration-related litigation and criminal prosecutions that occur in the states covered by the 9th Circuit.

With inputs from Reuters

