US Supreme Court allows abortion providers to challenge Texas law
Texas Heartbeat Act bans abortion after six weeks and is the most restrictive law passed in the United States since abortion was made a constitutional right five decades ago
The US Supreme Court on Friday allowed abortion providers to pursue legal challenges to a near-total ban on abortions in Texas but let the controversial law remain in effect for now.
Eight of the nine justices on the conservative-leaning court agreed that lawsuits filed by abortion providers against the Texas law may proceed in federal court.
The "Texas Heartbeat Act" bans abortion after six weeks and is the most restrictive law passed in the United States since abortion was made a constitutional right five decades ago.
Chief Justice John Roberts, in his opinion, said that "given the ongoing chilling effect of the state law, the District Court should resolve this litigation and enter appropriate relief without delay."
A previous bid by abortion providers to halt enforcement of the Texas law had failed in the nation's highest court by a 5-4 margin.
Laws restricting abortion have been passed in multiple Republican-led states but struck down by the courts because they violated previous Supreme Court rulings that guaranteed the right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, typically around 22 to 24 weeks.
Texas Senate Bill 8 (SB8) differs from other efforts in that it attempts to insulate the state by giving members of the public the right to sue doctors who perform abortions -- or anyone who helps facilitate them -- once a heartbeat in the womb is detected.
also read
Bhima Koregaon case: SC dismisses NIA plea challenging default bail to Sudha Bharadwaj
Bharadwaj was arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case in August 2018 under the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
CJI pays tributes to Sorabjee, Ashok Desai, says achievements of doyens of Bar difficult to describe
A full court reference in the memory of the two eminent jurists was held in the auditorium of the new building complex of the Supreme Court in a hybrid mode
Let Supreme Court focus on constitutional matters: Here’s why National Court of Appeal is so appealing
The idea of a National Court of Appeal is to bifurcate the institution of the Supreme Court into two divisions, creating a separate body to deal with the appeals from the various high courts