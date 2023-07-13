World

US State Secretary Blinken to meet Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Jakarta

The two diplomats will meet on the sidelines of the ASEAN-plus-three foreign minister talks in the Indonesian capital

FP Staff Last Updated:July 13, 2023 10:51:13 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US State Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to meet Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Jakarta on Thursday. This is their second official meeting in as many months as the powers seek to manage tensions.

The meeting in Jakarta come a month after Blinken travelled to Beijing, making it the first time a top US diplomat visited the country in years. Blinken had also held meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as Wang and Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Since then, there has been a flurry of diplomacy, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visiting Beijing last week and a trip set in the coming days by climate envoy John Kerry.

However, tensions between the world’s two largest economies have soared in the recent past over issues like  China’s assertiveness in the region including Taiwan and sweeping restrictions imposed by the United States on exports of its advanced semiconductors.

In addition to this, Microsoft recently revealed that Chinese hackers had breached US government email accounts, including those of the State Department.

With inputs from AFP

Published on: July 13, 2023 10:51:13 IST

