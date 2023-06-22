US State Department announces new visa restrictions to block entry of assisted fugitives

Foreign governments and agents assisting fugitives to infiltrate the US will now face new visa restrictions after the country’s State Department announced a crackdown on such activities.

The new policy, known as the Fallon Smart, has been named after a 15-year-old boy who died in a hit-and-run incident in the US state of Oregon in 2016, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the statement, adding that the foreign national accused of causing Smart’s death fled the United States to avoid being tried for manslaughter.

“The Department of State is committed to deterring and promoting accountability for extraordinary foreign government involvement in aiding fugitives to evade the U.S. justice system,” Blinken said in the statement.

In 2018, the Oregonian newspaper reported that the man accused to kill Smart was a Saudi Arabian national who fled the country with the assistance of the Saudi government.

A State Department spokesperson said in a statement that because visa records are confidential under US law “we cannot disclose the identities of individuals who are or may be subject to this policy.”

US Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon in March said he would lift his hold on the nominee to serve as US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Michael Ratney, after commitments from the State Department on revoking visas of foreign nationals assisting those evading prosecution or fleeing the US justice system.

“Today’s announcement of the ‘Fallon Smart Policy’ enshrines in U.S. policy the principle that there can be no room in America for foreign officials who help criminal suspects dodge the law,” Wyden said on Wednesday.

“The loss of Fallon to her family and loved ones can never be erased, but this new State Department policy named for this young Portlander killed by a foreign national establishes genuine accountability for any foreign official who assists fugitives fleeing US justice,” he added.

With inputs from Reuters

