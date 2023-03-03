The Presidential orbit: US startup & NASA plan to send remains of 4 dead US Presidents to space

In a rather bizarre and eerie move, NASA will be sending the mortal remains of dead US presidents into orbit. As part of a ceremonial space burial flight, the DNA of four former US presidents will be launched into outer space.

In a development that seems to be inspired by some bizarre sci-fi flick, the act will be carried out by Celestis, a startup that concentrates on sending DNA into deep space to join a future human settlement as part of a DNA migration method similar to how species once spread around the earth.

Along with the remains of the US Presidents, Celestis will also carry a part of the cremated remains of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and other cast members from the famous 1960s television series will also join the “Enterprise” voyage.

Although the names of the Presidents haven’t been revealed yet, Celestis claims that the four previous presidents’ hair samples were donated as a gift by a private donor and that it came with proof that the samples were indeed authentic. “These hair samples have been preserved in a climate-controlled location for a number of years in preparation for this trip,” the organisation said in a statement.

According to reports, the first launch of the ULA Vulcan rocket will transport cylindrical cases of cremated bones into space, along with hair samples from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The ULA rocket will launch into orbit a private lunar lander, two satellites, and a payload of samples and other items.

