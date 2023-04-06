US-South Korea drills push tension to 'brink of nuke war', says North Korea

New Delhi: North Korea on Thursday vowed to respond with “offensive action” against the US and South Korea joint military drills, blaming the two nations for escalating tension to the “brink of nuclear war”.

Criticising the exercises, Choe Ju Hyon, an international security analyst, in an article termed the drills as a trigger for driving the situation on the Korean peninsula to the point of explosion,” according to KCNA.

“The reckless military confrontational hysteria of the US and its followers against the DPRK is driving the situation on the Korean peninsula to an irreversible catastrophe … to the brink of a nuclear war,” the article said.

It was using the acronym of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“Now the international community unanimously hopes that the dark clouds of a nuclear war hanging over the Korean peninsula will be removed as early as possible,” it added.

Since March, US and South Korean forces have been conducting annual springtime exercises, including air and sea drills with a US aircraft carrier and B-1B and B-52 bombers, as well as their first large-scale amphibious landing drills in five years.

North Korea has reacted furiously to the exercises, calling them a rehearsal for invasion.

The commentary singled out the air carrier’s participation as aimed at stoking confrontation, saying the US revealed its “disgusting true colours as the chief culprit of escalating tension.”

It said the allies have gone beyond “the tolerance limit” and Pyongyang will respond by exercising its war deterrence through “offensive action.”

“The drills have turned the Korean peninsula into a huge powder magazine which can be detonated any moment,” it added.

North Korea has been ramping up its military activity in recent weeks, unveiling new, smaller nuclear warheads, vowing production of more weapons-grade nuclear material and testing what it called a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone.

Last month, calling it a response to the allied drills, North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking anywhere in the US.

With inputs from agencies

