US slams Russia after drone hit with flare in Syria
In the most recent of several near encounters between Russian and American military aircraft in the area, the U.S. military reported that a MQ-9 drone over Syria was 'severely' damaged when it was struck by a flare from a Russian fighter jet earlier this week
When questioned about Russian assaults on American drones in Syria, U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin called on Russia to respect aviation regulations and stop engaging in “irresponsible behaviour” on Saturday.
“We call upon the Russian leadership to make sure that they issue guidance to their troops to abide by the laws of the sky and make sure that they cease this irresponsible behaviour,” Austin said, when asked about the incident in a news conference in Brisbane, Australia.
Austin is in Australia for the annual Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) discussion, as is U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“We’ll continue to engage using the established channels to convey our concern and we’ll continue to engage senior leadership as appropriate. But, again, we will continue to operate, as we have always operated in the airspaces, and we will protect our interests and our resources,” said Austin.
(With agency inputs)
