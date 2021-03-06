US slams China's proposed veto on Hong Kong's selection of lawmakers, terms it 'direct attack' on autonomy
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the country condemns China's 'continuing assault on democratic institutions in Hong Kong'
The United States on Friday condemned China's proposed new veto powers on Hong Kong's selection of lawmakers as a "direct attack" on the city's autonomy and demanded that Beijing reverse course.
The proposed measures "are a direct attack on Hong Kong's autonomy, Hong Kong's freedom and the democratic processes," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
He said that the move violated Hong Kong's Basic Law that took effect in 1997 when Britain handed over the financial hub to China.
"If implemented, these measures would drastically undermine Hong Kong democratic institutions and they run directly counter to the Basic Law's clear acknowledgment that Hong Kong elections should progress towards universal suffrage," Price said.
"We call on the PRC to uphold its international obligations and commitments and to act consistently with Hong Kong's Basic Law," he said, referring to the People's Republic of China.
"The United States stands together with the people of Hong Kong, who are seeking nothing more than the universal rights, which they are owed."
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
China claims to have ended 'extreme poverty', but experts question if it set the bar too low
The Chinese Communist Party is presently celebrating the official 'end of extreme poverty' in the country with a massive propaganda campaign
China's dream of becoming a football power by 2050 totters on shaky foundations
A more frugal Super League is expected to kick off in the spring but with coronavirus concerns persisting, the CFA is yet to announce a start date.
China boosts defence spending to $209 billion, over three times that of India
China is the second biggest spender of defence after the US, and plans to build a fully modern military on par with the United States by 2027