US set to pass framework regulations on AI as it considers two new bipartisan bills

Amid increasing concerns and a need to address the challenges associated with artificial intelligence (AI), US senators introduced two bipartisan bills on Thursday.

The first bill aims to ensure transparency from the US government when utilizing AI to interact with individuals. It seeks to establish clear guidelines and requirements for government agencies to disclose their use of AI in human interactions.

The second bill proposes the creation of an office tasked with assessing the United States’ competitiveness in emerging technologies. This office would monitor and evaluate the country’s standing in the latest advancements, ensuring the nation remains at the forefront of technological innovation.

As AI continues to rise in prominence, lawmakers are actively considering the need for new regulations to govern its use. Earlier this year, the public release of ChatGPT, an AI program capable of generating written responses to questions, garnered significant attention and emphasized the urgency of addressing AI’s impact.

In a bipartisan effort, Senator Gary Peters, a Democrat who chairs the Homeland Security committee, collaborated with Republican Senators Mike Braun and James Lankford to introduce a bill. This bill aims to establish a requirement for US government agencies to inform individuals when they employ AI for interactions.

Furthermore, the proposed legislation mandates agencies to establish a mechanism that allows individuals to appeal decisions made by AI. This provision aims to ensure accountability and provide individuals with a means to challenge AI-generated outcomes.

Senator Braun emphasized the importance of proactive transparency and human involvement in AI utilization within the federal government. He stressed the need to prevent decisions from being made solely by AI, emphasizing the essential role of humans in the decision-making process.

Senators Michael Bennet and Mark Warner, both Democrats, joined forces with Republican Senator Todd Young to introduce a measure aimed at establishing an Office of Global Competition Analysis. The purpose of this office would be to ensure that the United States maintains its leadership position in the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

Senator Bennet expressed concerns about the potential loss of the United States’ competitive edge in crucial technologies such as semiconductors, quantum computing, and AI, particularly in the face of competition from countries like China.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently announced that he has scheduled three briefings for senators on the topic of AI. These briefings include a general overview of AI, discussions on strategies to achieve American leadership in the field, and a classified session focusing on defence and intelligence issues related to AI and their implications.

The aim of these briefings is to provide lawmakers with the necessary education and understanding of AI, enabling them to make informed decisions and policies in this rapidly evolving field.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.