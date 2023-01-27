US Senators launch 'hilarious' jibe using Taylor Swift's songs during Ticketmaster hearing; video goes viral

Months after Taylor Swift fans were subjected to a chaotic situation and were left heartbroken after not being able to book tickets for the singer’s upcoming Eras Tour, Ticketmaster has finally apologised for the same saying that the ticket availability and pricing were affected due to the ‘bots’. It was during the US Senate hearing on Tuesday when Live Nation CFO Joe Berchtold apologised to the singer and her fans in front of the lawmakers, further assuring that Ticketmaster will improvise things in the future. While the company took responsibility for its mistake, it was the ‘intended puns’ directed by the senators in the House that caught our attention.

In an awkward situation for everyone, a bunch of US senators were seen using the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s songs to make their statements toward Ticketmaster. While hearing the allegations levelled against the company, it seems the lawmakers couldn’t resist taking a jibe at them.

Videos of the entire hearing have also gone viral on social media where the senators can be heard quoting the lyrics of Taylor’s songs, leaving the House in splits.

A thread of US Senators quoting Taylor Swift lyrics during Ticketmaster’s senate hearing for me to use in the future.pic.twitter.com/Lam5JXIJYB — Samri (@swiftaydaughter) January 24, 2023



While senator Amy Klobuchar spoke over Ticketmaster’s statements regarding competition, she referred to Swift’s ‘All Too Well‘ song and said, “To have a strong capitalist system, you have to have competition. You can’t have too much consolidation – something that unfortunately for this country, as an ode to Taylor Swift, I will say we know ‘All Too Well.”

On the other hand, senator Richard Blumenthal while asking the company to take the responsibility for the blunder quipped, “Ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror and say ‘I am the problem, It’s me’ “. Similarly, senator Mike Like while quoting the song ‘Karma‘ commented, “Karma is a relaxing thought. Aren’t you envious that for you, It’s not?”

C’mon global smash hit karma pic.twitter.com/5Qui8WF32a — Samri (@swiftaydaughter) January 24, 2023



The entire hearing has gone viral on social media, grabbing the attention of many Swift fans and social media users. Lauding the witty style of the senators, people are widely sharing the videos.

About Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket mess

Back in November 2022, dozens of Taylor Swift fans were left heartbroken after Ticketmaster failed to provide adequate tickets on sale due to intense demand. While this left many fans ticketless, it also triggered a chaotic situation as people were angry and upset over the same. Hundreds also filed a class-action lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, prompting the Senate to grill them this week.

