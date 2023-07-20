US seeks soldier's return as North Korea remains unresponsive

Authorities in the US are trying their best to repatriate the American soldier who crossed into North Korea, an official said on Thursday.

The US is working hard to ascertain information on Private Travis King’s wellbeing and engaged in “ensuring his safety and return,” US Special Envoy for North Korea Sung Kim said at the opening of the meeting.

The efforts to bring back the soldier safely to US come ahead f a trilateral meeting with Japan and South Korea on countering North Korean threats.

On Tuesday, King made an unauthorised entry into North Korea from South Korea. He entered the country on the same day a US nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine visited South Korea for the first time since the 1980s.

“Our trilateral security cooperation is at an unprecedented level,” he said, adding that the three will discuss ways to further strengthen their cooperation, including in sanctions and countering North Korea’s malicious cyber activities.

North Korea unresponsive about soldier

Meanwhile, US has accused North Korea of not engaging in talks to even discuss the American soldier.

“Yesterday the Pentagon reached out to counterparts in the [North] Korean people’s army. My understanding is that those communications have not yet been answered,” Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the US state department, told reporters on Wednesday in Washington.

Miller said the White House, the Pentagon and the state department were working together to gather information about King’s wellbeing and whereabouts.

With inputs from agencies