In recent times, dress code policies in schools and colleges have become a topic of controversy. Debates over dress codes have prompted more and more people to criticise the concept, calling them ‘sexist’ or tougher on female students. Critics have been adamant about ensuring that these policies don’t interfere with students’ ability to learn and feel safe. Speaking of which, the latest dress code enforcement incident has taken the internet by storm, triggering criticism from a large section of people. The incident took place at a school in the US state of Missouri where a teacher reportedly forcefully covered a female student’s ripped jeans with duct tape.

School forces student to cover ripped jeans with duct tape

According to a New York Post report, the teacher demanded that the girl cover her ripped jeans with duct tape because her outfit violated the school’s dress code. The student’s mother also posted a video of the incident on TikTok in which she claimed that the teacher used red tape to cover her daughter’s exposed skin on the legs, as a result of which she developed certain allergic reactions.

The woman also visited the school and complained about the mistreatment, raising concerns about her daughter’s medical condition that could have arisen due to the teacher’s actions.

The video begins with the woman walking into the school and asking the administrator about the incident and their dress code policies. Later, the student also spoke about how her teacher asked if she had an extra pair of jeans, before demanding her ripped jeans be duct-taped. The video also shows a picture of the ripped jeans with two strips of red duct tape over the upper thighs.

While this incident has grabbed a lot of criticism on social media, this is not the first time when such a thing has taken place. Earlier in 2018, a similar incident took place at a Maryland middle school. The school administration came under fire for forcing a seventh-grade female student to cover her exposed skin with duct tape.

