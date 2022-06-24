US SC ends abortion rights: 'God made the decision,' says Trump as Obama slams 'attack on freedoms'

Hailing the decision, former vice president and Republican leader Mike Pence said 'life won'

The US Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on Friday has been met with polar opposite reactions from the Democrats and Republicans.

While the Democrats including former president Barck Obama said that ending abortion rights was an "attack on freedoms", top Republicans lauded the ruling.

Former President Donald Trump who belongs to the Republican party hailed the decision saying that "it was made by god."

Notably, three Justices appointed by Trump backed the decision making the move which was unthinkable just a few years ago, a reality.

Obama said the SC "relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans."

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi said "American women today have less freedom than their mothers."

Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party & their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers. Radical Republicans are now charging ahead with their crusade to criminalize health freedom. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 24, 2022

Hailing the decision, former vice president Mike Pence said "life won."

Today, Life Won. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life and I commend the Justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 24, 2022

