You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

US says it will look for opportunities to work with new Pakistan government led by Imran Khan

World Press Trust of India Jul 27, 2018 07:40:03 IST

Washington: The United States will "look for opportunities" to work with the new leaders of Pakistan after they form the government, and will try to advance security, stability and prosperity in South Asia, a US official said on Friday.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The US is awaiting the full official results to declared by the Election Commission of Pakistan and observer missions to release their preliminary findings, the State Department spokesperson said.

Imran Khan has claimed victory in the general election after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf emerged as the single-largest party in the National Assembly, amid allegation of rigging of the poll in his favour. Khan's party had won 105 of the 272 directly-elected seats, according the latest official results.

"As Pakistan's elected leaders form a new government, the United States will look for opportunities to work with them to advance our goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia," the State Department spokesperson told PTI. The spokesperson also said that the US was "concerned by reports of constraints placed on freedoms of expression, association, and the press leading up to the elections."

Eliot Engel, ranking member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, to expressed concern about the "outsized role" the military played in the election, saying this has been another missed opportunity for the people of Pakistan. "I want to congratulate the people of Pakistan who braved various hardships to cast their votes yesterday. I was hopeful that Pakistan would build upon its 2013 elections which saw the country's first successful democratic transition from one civilian government to another," he said. "But I take very seriously the allegations that Pakistan's military played an outsized role in shaping the electoral environment in advance of the elections," Engel said. He, however, said that he looks forward to working with "whatever government comes to power" but note with disappointment the missed opportunity to advance democracy in Pakistan.

Decode Pakistan Logo


Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 07:40 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores