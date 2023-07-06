US releases footage of Russian fighter planes harrassing American drones over Syria

According to the Air Force, Russian fighter planes went dangerously near numerous US drone aircraft over Syria on Wednesday, shooting off flares and prompting the MQ-9 Reapers to do evasive manoeuvres.

A video of the incident was published by US Air Forces Central, showing a Russian SU-35 fighter closing in on a Reaper and afterwards a number of the so-called parachute flares moving into the drone’s flight path. Flares are connected to parachutes.

Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, commander of the 9th Air Force in the Middle East, said three US drones were flying above Syria at 10:30 a.m. local time on an unspecified mission against the Islamic State group when three Russian planes “began harassing the drones.”

Grynkewich claimed in a statement that one of the Russian pilots manoeuvred his aircraft in front of a drone and activated the SU-35’s afterburner, which dramatically increased its speed and air pressure. The jet explosion from the afterburner has the potential to harm the Reaper’s electronics, according to Grynkewich, and it has hampered the drone operator’s ability to control the aircraft safely.

“Russian military aircraft engaged in unsafe and unprofessional behaviour while interacting with US aircraft in Syria,” he said, adding that the actions threaten the safety of the US and Russian forces. “We urge Russian forces in Syria to cease this reckless behaviour and adhere to the standards of behaviour expected of a professional air force so we can resume our focus on the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, head of US Central Command, said in a statement that Russia’s violation of ongoing efforts to clear the airspace over Syria “increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation.”

About 900 US forces are deployed to Syria to work with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces battling the Islamic State militants there. No other details about the drone operation were provided, and it’s not clear where over Syria the incidents took place.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.