'US ready to work with any govt elected by Pakistani people'

Ahead of the general elections in Pakistan, the United States said it is ready to work with any government elected by the Pakistani people.

This comes as the tenure of the incumbent government nears end — with the National Assembly expected to be dissolved ahead of its constitutional term next month, Geo News reported.

“We do not have any position on any political candidate or party,” Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Elizabeth Horst said on future of Pakistan-US relations.

Horst heads the Pakistan bureau at the US State Department.

“The US supports democratic principles, freedom of speech, and the rule of law,” she added.

Recently, PML-N and PPP decided that Pakistan’s National Assembly will be dissolved prematurely — at least three days before its stipulated term. However, no date has been finalised yet, said Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, relations between Pakistan and the US reportedly deteriorated when former prime minister Imran Khan was in power. After his exit, he blamed the US for his ouster, specifically Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, Geo News reported.

Horst said allegations against Donald Lu were “categorically false”. Further Horst noted that the US’ stance was conveyed to Pakistani officials on numerous occasions.

