World

'US ready to work with any govt elected by Pakistani people'

'We do not have any position on any political candidate or party,' Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Elizabeth Horst said on future of Pakistan-US relations

FP Staff Last Updated:July 19, 2023 10:45:39 IST
'US ready to work with any govt elected by Pakistani people'

Representational image. Reuters

Ahead of the general elections in Pakistan, the United States said it is ready to work with any government elected by the Pakistani people.

This comes as the tenure of the incumbent government nears end — with the National Assembly expected to be dissolved ahead of its constitutional term next month, Geo News reported.

“We do not have any position on any political candidate or party,” Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Elizabeth Horst said on future of Pakistan-US relations.

Related Articles

Why

Why Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif is calling for nationwide protests

Why

Pakistan army runs out of fuel, calls off all military exercises as economy bleeds

Horst heads the Pakistan bureau at the US State Department.

“The US supports democratic principles, freedom of speech, and the rule of law,” she added.

Recently, PML-N and PPP decided that Pakistan’s National Assembly will be dissolved prematurely — at least three days before its stipulated term. However, no date has been finalised yet, said Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, relations between Pakistan and the US reportedly deteriorated when former prime minister Imran Khan was in power. After his exit, he blamed the US for his ouster, specifically Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, Geo News reported.

Horst said allegations against Donald Lu were “categorically false”. Further Horst noted that the US’ stance was conveyed to Pakistani officials on numerous occasions.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: July 19, 2023 10:45:39 IST

TAGS:

also read

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Highlights, 1st Test Day 2 at Galle: PAK 221/5, trail by 91 runs
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Highlights, 1st Test Day 2 at Galle: PAK 221/5, trail by 91 runs

SL vs PAK Highlights: Pakistan trail by 91 runs, having lost half their side.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman lead visitors' fightback on Day 2 of first Test
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman lead visitors' fightback on Day 2 of first Test

It looked as if Pakistan were going to concede a big first-innings lead but Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman counter-attacked in fine style.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Highlights, 1st Test Day 3 at Galle: SL 14/0, trail by 135 runs in second innings
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Highlights, 1st Test Day 3 at Galle: SL 14/0, trail by 135 runs in second innings

SL vs PAK 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Sri Lanka were 14/0 after Pakistan posted 461 in the first innings. The hosts trail by 135 runs.