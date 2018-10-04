US pulls out of 1955 Treaty of Amity with Iran; 'firm, enduring peace' in balance as symbolic agreement ends

In response to a UN court order that the US lift sanctions on Iran, the Donald Trump administration said on Wednesday that it was terminating a decades-old treaty affirming friendly relations between the two countries. The largely symbolic gesture highlights the deteriorating relations between Washington and Tehran.

The ruling said Washington must “remove, by means of its choosing, any impediments arising from” the re-imposition of sanctions to the export to Iran of medicine and medical devices, food and agricultural commodities and spare parts and equipment necessary to ensure the safety of civil aviation.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said withdrawing from the '1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations and Consular Rights' was long overdue and the decision followed Iran “groundlessly” bringing a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) challenging US sanctions on the basis that they were a violation of the pact.

Earlier, Pompeo denounced the Iranian case before the UN court as “meritless” and said the Treaty of Amity was meaningless and absurd. “The Iranians have been ignoring it for an awfully long time, we ought to have pulled out of it decades ago,” he told reporters at the State Department.

Amid a broader push to assert US sovereignty in the international arena and after pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal this year, the administration also determined that the court case made the treaty irrelevant.

Provisions of the 1955 US-Iran Treaty of Amity

The little-known treaty with Iran was among numerous such ones signed in the wake of World War II as the Harry S Truman and Dwight Eisenhower administrations tried to assemble a coalition of nations to counter the Soviet Union. Like many of the treaties, this one was aimed at encouraging closer economic relations and regulating diplomatic and consular ties.

Its first article reads, “There shall be firm and enduring peace and sincere friendship between the United States of America and Iran.” The treaty survived the 1979 overthrow of the Shah in Iran’s Islamic revolution and the subsequent hostage crisis that crippled American-Iranian relations for decades.

The treaty was significant in itself because there have been several incidents since the treaty's inception that could have led to making it invalid, or cause the departure of either of the signatory. However, a report in The National Interest observed that, "In spite of all tensions, incidents and conflicts of interest over the last four decades, there is no legal evidence against the validity of the 1955 treaty."

A few of the crucial provisions of the treaty are: Article IV(1), X(1), XX(1), XXI(1) and (2).

Article XXI(2) of the treaty specifies the authority of the International Court of Justice as the institution agreed upon by both nations to settle any disputes between them. The role of the ICJ comes in especially to settle problems with regard to the "interpretation or application" of the teaty. The Article specifies that if the disputes are "not satisfactorily adjusted by diplomacy", it shall be submitted to the ICJ unless the countries "agree to settle by some other pacific means".

The treaty specifies that "there shall be freedom of commerce and navigation" between the two territories of the signatories, according to Article X.

The US and Iran, as mandated by the treaty, were to "accord fair and equitable treatment" to the people, properties, and enterprises of the two countries in the Article IV. The Article further specifies that the countries "shall refrain from applying unreasonable or discriminatory measures that would impair their legally acquired rights and interests".

The article IV also says that the countries were to assure that contracts between the two were to be enforced in an effective manner.

Article XX said that the treaty, as it was signed in 1955, would not include the regulation of the import of export of gold or silver and the regulation of the production or arms, ammunitions, and implements of war, or other materials to do with a military establishment, among other conditions.

The Article XXI(1) provided for US and Iran to opt for consultation to maintain the sanctity of the treaty.

Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations

Meanwhile, national security adviser John Bolton said the administration also was pulling out of an amendment to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations that Iran or others, notably the Palestinians, could use to sue the US at The Hague-based tribunal. Bolton said that the provision violates US sovereignty.

“The United States will not sit idly by as baseless politicised claims are brought against us,” Bolton said. He cited a case brought to the court by the “so-called state of Palestine” challenging the move of the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as the main reason for withdrawing.

Bolton, who last month unleashed a torrent of criticism against the International Criminal Court, noted that previous Republican administrations had pulled out of various international agreements and bodies over “politicized cases.” He said the administration would review all accords that might subject the US to prosecution by international courts or panels.

With inputs from agencies