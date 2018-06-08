You are here:
US president's dy assistant Lisa Curtis calls for cooperation from Pakistan to facilitate peace talks in Afghanistan

World PTI Jun 08, 2018 12:46:02 IST

Washington: Pakistan has a "fundamental responsibility" to address the use of its territory by malign actors like the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network, a senior White House official has said.

Lisa Curtis, the Deputy Assistant to the US president and Senior Director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council, said an important component to catalysing a peace process in Afghanistan was ensuring that Pakistan plays a constructive role.

Representational image. AP.

"The fact is that the Afghan Taliban, including the Haqqani network, has enjoyed sanctuary in Pakistan throughout the past 16 years of conflict," Curtis said in her keynote address to 'The Long Search for Peace in Afghanistan' organised by the US Institute of Peace, a non-partisan, independent body that provides analysis of conflicts around the world.

She said the US had asked for Pakistan's assistance in facilitating a peace process in Afghanistan and sought to understand Islamabad's core security concerns. "However, we have to be clear that Pakistan's interests are not served by a Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan. Pakistan has a fundamental responsibility to address the use of its territory by these malign actors," the top White House official said. Curtis said regional engagement is central to America's efforts in Afghanistan.
"We must ensure Afghanistan's near and far neighbours all agree that Afghanistan should be stable and peaceful,” she said.


