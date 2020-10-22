US Presidential Debate: Where and when to watch final face-off between Donald Trump, Joe Biden today

As per reports, the debate is likely to cover six topics — fight against COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

US president Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will have their third and final round of debate on Friday (23 October), ahead of the upcoming 3 November election.

US Presidential Debate 2020 date and timing

The debate between Trump and Biden will begin at 6.30 am IST and run for 90 minutes.

Those interested in watching the debate can check the live streaming on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

All about the debate

Trump will face his rival at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee and the candidates are expected to attract millions of viewership during their 90-minute verbal encounter.

The presidential debate is being moderated by Kristen Welker, an NBC News White House correspondent.

The first debate, held three weeks ago, devolved into rancour due to constant interruptions by Trump.

The Commission on Presidential Debates subsequently tweaked the format so that candidates' microphones are turned off while their opponent is speaking for the opening two minutes during each of the six-issue segments.

Earlier, Trump had refused to participate in the second event on 15 October after it was announced that the debate would be held virtually in light of his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the six topics being covered in the event include the fight against COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.