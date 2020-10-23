US Presidential Debate 2020 LIVE Updates: Donald Trump slams 'filthy' air in China, Russia and India

US Presidential Debate 2020 LIVE Updates: Trump responded to a question about his harsh rhetoric about Black Lives Matter by continuing to disparage the movement while claiming to be the 'the least racist person in this room'

The topics to be covered are COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are poised to face off Friday morning in their second and final debate of the 2020 campaign, sharing a stage in Nashville.

A representative of the Commission on Presidential Debates — not the moderator — will ensure each candidate has two full minutes uninterrupted to deliver opening answers on six major topics, according to debate commission chair Frank Fahrenkopf.

One of them will control a mute button.

While millions of people will be watching on television, only around 200 will be allowed inside the massive college arena in Nashville where President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, meet Thursday night for the final presidential debate of the 2020 election.

The presidential debate is being moderated by Kristen Welker, an NBC News White House correspondent.

Trump will face his rival at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee and the candidates are expected to attract millions of viewership during their 90-minute verbal encounter.

US President Donald Trump began the final debate on Friday morning answering questions on the handling of coronavirus infection in America. He claimed that a COVID-19 vaccine was ready to be rolled out.

"I think it will be by the end of the year. I think it has a good chance. There are two companies within a matter of weeks and I think it will be distributed very quickly," Trump said.

We are about to go through a dark winter, he added, "and he has no clear plan and there’s no prospect that there’s going to be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year."

"220,000 Americans dead," Biden said. "Anybody who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain president of United States of America."

Former Vice President Joseph R Biden Jr opened by saying the president’s handling of the coronavirus disqualified him from serving a second term. Trump did not interrupt him during his two-minute opening statement, as his microphone was muted.

"I would make sure that we set up national standards as to how to open up schools and open up businesses so they can be safe and give them the wherewithal, the financial resources to be able to do that," Biden said.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden opened the final general election debate on Friday by arguing President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States should guarantee he is voted out of office in November.

In other words, that would be the loss of lives if no action were taken at all to mitigate it.

Trump is likely citing a report posted in March by scholars from the Imperial College in London that predicted that a total of 2.2 million Americans could die from COVID-19 if no preventative measures were installed on any level of society.

In response to the first question of the night on coronavirus, President Donald Trump claimed 2.2 million people were "expected to die."

“We have to open up,” Trump said. “We have to protect our elderly.”

Instead, Trump said the focus should be on protecting vulnerable populations; it’s the same goal of a controversial plan called the Great Barrington Declaration that his administration has endorsed but which other health experts have said is dangerous.

His argument, even as Biden insisted he favored adhering to benchmarks that would govern when states open or apply new restrictions, was that Democratic governors have placed their states in undue lockdowns.

"We can’t close our nation," Trump said, adding, "We can’t lock ourselves up in a basement like Joe does."

US officials have reported that Russian hackers have targeted the networks of dozens of state and local governments in the United States in recent days, stealing data from at least two servers. Officials are also accusing Iran of being behind a flurry of emails sent to Democratic voters in multiple battleground states that appeared to be aimed at intimidating them into voting for President Donald Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden says any country that interferes in American elections will pay a price if he's elected, saying, “They are interfering with American sovereignty.”

"I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life," Biden said. "We learned that this President paid 50 times the tax in China (that he has in the US), has a secret bank account with China, does business in China, and, in fact is talking about me taking money? I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever, ever," said Biden.

After President Donald Trump unleashed a series of unsubstantiated claims about Joe Biden’s personal finances, the former vice president hit back, citing a recent New York Times story that revealed the president keeps a previously undisclosed bank account in China.

US Presidential Debate 2020 LATEST Updates: Trump responded to a question about his harsh rhetoric about Black Lives Matter by continuing to disparage the movement while claiming to be the "the least racist person in this room".

Accusing the the president of cozying up to a "thug", Joe Biden said that Trump legitimised North Korea by meeting with Kim Jong-un.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden opened the final general election debate on Friday by arguing President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States should guarantee he is voted out of office in November.

US president Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will have their third and final round of debate on Friday (23 October), ahead of the upcoming 3 November election.

US Presidential Debate 2020 date and timing

The debate between Trump and Biden will begin at 6.30 am IST and run for 90 minutes.

Those interested in watching the debate can check the live streaming on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

All about the debate

Trump will face his rival at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee and the candidates are expected to attract millions of viewership during their 90-minute verbal encounter.

The presidential debate is being moderated by Kristen Welker, an NBC News White House correspondent.

The first debate, held three weeks ago, devolved into rancour due to constant interruptions by Trump.

The Commission on Presidential Debates subsequently tweaked the format so that candidates' microphones are turned off while their opponent is speaking for the opening two minutes during each of the six-issue segments.

Earlier, Trump had refused to participate in the second event on 15 October after it was announced that the debate would be held virtually in light of his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the six topics being covered in the event include the fight against COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.