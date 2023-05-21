US President Joe Biden has fan boy moment at QUAD meet, asks PM Modi for autograph

G7 Summit: US President Joe Biden has apparently turned out to be a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During a QUAD meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Joe Biden asked PM Modi for his autograph after discovering how he has been managing large crowds in India.

According to an ANI report, during a QUAD meeting on Saturday, US President Joe Biden came up to PM Modi and told that he’s been facing a challenge after receiving a deluge of requests from prominent citizens to attend a program organised due to be attended by the Indian prime minister.

The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was also present, responded to Joe Biden’s comments by saying that despite Sydney’s community reception’s 20,000 capacity, he is still unable to satisfy all of the demands he is receiving.

PM Albanese and President Biden both complained to PM Modi about their specific difficulties.

PM Albanese also recalled how PM Modi was received by over 90,000 spectators at the Narendra Modi stadium during the winning lap.

To this, Joe Biden told PM Modi, “I should take your autograph.”

PM Modi is in Japan to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan.

The prime minister is attending the G7 Summit in the East Asian country at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida.

In its capacity as the G7’s current chair, Japan is hosting the summit. PM Modi will be in Hiroshima from May 19 to May 21 for the G7 conference.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi stated that India would be open to hosting the 2024 QUAD Security Dialogue gathering.

“We will be happy to host the Quad summit in India in 2024,” PM Modi said in the opening remarks of the Quad meeting held on the sidelines of a Group of Seven Summit (G-7) meeting in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

PM Modi was speaking to the leaders of the US, Australia, and Japan, which together with Japan make up the informal strategic group known as the Quadrilateral Grouping. The Quadrilateral Grouping’s main goal is to work for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, prosperous, and inclusive.

“The QUAD will continue to make efforts towards global good, welfare of the people, prosperity and peace,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Due to continuing debt limit negotiations in Washington, US President Biden withdrew from the scheduled Quad QUAD earlier this week, which was due to be held in Sydney.

The White House, however, decided on Friday (local time) to convene the meeting in Hiroshima, Japan.

“After President Biden had to postpone his trip to Australia, the Quad leaders agreed that they would hold their summit in Hiroshima to ensure that the four leaders could come together to mark the Quad’s progress over the past year. So tomorrow, in addition to the G7, President Biden will participate in the third in-person Quad Leaders’ meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India,” read a statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Joe Biden cancelled both a historic trip to Papua New Guinea and a planned trip to Sydney. In light of the US’s rivalry with China in the Indo-Pacific, the decision—which led Albanese to postpone the planned Quad summit—was viewed as a self-inflicted setback to ambitions for a more noticeable US presence in the area.

US Vice President Biden congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Fumio Kishida of Japan for agreeing to take part in the Quad conference that was held here in conjunction with the G7 summit.

In a statement released on Friday (local time), the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Quad leaders decided to have their summit in Hiroshima to ensure that the four leaders could meet to celebrate the Quad’s achievements over the previous year.

“Along with sharing strategic assessments, the leaders will welcome new forms of Quad cooperation on secure digital technology, submarine cables, infrastructure capacity building, and maritime awareness,” the statement added.

(With agency inputs)

