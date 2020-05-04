You are here:
US president Donald Trump says he is 'very confident' COVID-19 vaccine will be available by end of the year

World The Associated Press May 04, 2020 15:32:21 IST

Washington: President Donald Trump says he believes a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available by the end of the year.

File image of President Donald Trump. AP

Trump also says the US government is putting its full power and might behind Remdesivir, a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Trump commented Sunday night during a televised town hall sponsored by Fox News channel.

Trump sat inside the Lincoln Memorial and fielded questions from two Fox hosts, as well as from people who submitted questions over Fox's social media platforms.

Trump responded to a Nebraska man who recovered from COVID-19 by saying: We think we are going to have a vaccine by the end of this year. He also said his administration was pushing hard for Remdesivir.

US public health officials have said a vaccine is probably a year to 18 months away. But Dr Anthony Fauci said in late April that it's conceivable, if a vaccine is developed soon, it could be in wide distribution as soon as January.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 15:32:21 IST

