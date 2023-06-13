US preparing 'evacuation plans' for American citizens in Taiwan

Amid rising tensions with China, the US government is reportedly planning to evacuate its citizens from Taiwan.

Planning for the same has been underway for at least six months and “it’s heated up over the past two months or so,” a senior US intelligence official told The Messenger on the condition of anonymity.

The official added that a “heightened level of tension” had driven the preparations. “It’s nothing you wouldn’t read in the news… Forces building up. China aligning with Russia on Ukraine,” the official told the website.

Another source familiar with the matter has cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an impetus for the planning. “Ukraine drove a relook at what the plans were,” he said.

The Joe Biden administration is yet to discuss the preparations in public.

While Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Martin Meiners did not comment directly on this, he said, “We do not see a conflict in the Taiwan Strait as imminent or inevitable.”

Looking at the sensitivity matter, the planning process has reportedly been kept quiet, said a source.

“Even talking about an (evacuation plan) starts people thinking something may be going on even if it is just prudent planning,” sources added.

Over 80,000 Americans are there in Taiwan as of 2019.

In past few years, Taiwan has faced rising threats from the Chinese military and Chinese leadership in recent years.

While few US officials have said an invasion could happen in the coming years, others doubt the Xi Jinping-led Chinese government will resort to force in its longstanding pledge to “reunify” with Taiwan, The Messenger reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

