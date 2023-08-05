US partially hits pause on certain foreign assistance programs in Niger

The United States government is pausing certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the government of Niger. But, this interim measure does not impact all US foreign assistance programs in the West African nation and provision of life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a statement on Saturday.

The US government’s activities in Niger will continue where it is feasible to do so, including diplomatic and security operations, for the protection of US personnel, the statement read.

It added that the US assistance to Niger depends on democratic governance and respect for the constitution.

“As we have made clear since the outset of this situation, the provision of US assistance to the government of Niger depends on democratic governance and respect for constitutional order,” Blinken was quoted as saying in the statement.

“This is consistent with steps taken by ECOWAS and the African Union. The US government will continue to review our foreign assistance and cooperation as the situation on the ground evolves consistent with our policy objectives and legal restrictions,” the statement said.

“We remain committed to supporting the people of Niger to help them preserve their hard-earned democracy and we reiterate our call for the immediate restoration of Niger’s democratically-elected government.”

Earlier this week, the United States extended support to the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to defend constitutional order in Niger. The move came as the Niger military held Mohamed Bazoum, the elected president in the third attempt to depose a Sahelian leader in as many years.

The US further called for the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family and the restoration of all state functions to the legitimate, democratically-elected government.

Earlier on Sunday, ECOWAS, sought Bazoum’s release and reinstatement within a week on Sunday, according to CNN. The group declared it would “take all necessary measures to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger”, including the use of force if the junta remained in power.

A slew of punitive measures, including the closure of the land and air borders with Niger, were also announced by ECOWAS. The group declared that it will reject any sort of supposed resignation from Bazoum, whom they view as a hostage.

France and the European Union have announced their support for ECOWAS organisations in their decision to impose sanctions on the junta. The two had previously stopped providing money to Niger.