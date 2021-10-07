The driver who was involved in this incident was later issued a citation for failing to maintain proper control of his vehicle. Both the officers will return to their regular duty very soon.

A prompt police officer managed to save his colleague and himself from a major car accident in the US. The jaw-dropping incident has been caught on camera and the video has gone viral.

The video of the incident was shared by the Gate City police department in Virginia. The clip shows two officers standing along with a few people near a patrol car and talking. Out of the blue, a white vehicle is seen coming suddenly, ramming onto the patrol car at a great speed. The male police officer’s instant response helped his female colleague as he immediately pulled her to safety, in an untoward situation.

Watch the video here: https://fb.watch/8uEjmn6IzK/

The two police personnel, officers Jessica McGraw and Matthew Stewart, were on the US Highway 23, investigating a car crash when this incident took place.

The video of the incident shows officer Stewart grabbing McGraw and pulling her away from the patrol car that they had been standing next to. The impact of the crash forced the cruiser off the shoulder of the road and towards the officers.

The male officer then checked on the driver and the lady officer went ahead to call the fire and rescue units to the scene.

In a press release by the law enforcement agency, it was stated that the driver of the white car could be seen losing control, crossing the median and then striking the front left side of Officer McGraw’s patrol vehicle. This entire incident was seen on the surveillance footage by the law enforcement department.

The Gate City police said that it was because of Officer Stewarts quick actions that not only did he save himself, but also saved his colleague from serious injury or even impending death. Officer Stewart said that his leg had almost gone numb during this incident.

The driver who was involved in this incident was later issued a citation for failing to maintain proper control of his vehicle. Both the officers will return to their regular duty very soon.