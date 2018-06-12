US-North Korea Summit: Donald Trump confident of Kim Jong-un keeping his promise to denuclearise Korean peninsula

US president Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed the media post his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Trump announced that indeed the two countries have signed "a comprehensive document" which aims to deliver the message of hope, vision and peace.

Trump said that Kim's decision to agree to a "complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula" is "a bold step" which would lead to a bright new future for his people" and that this summit shows that "real change is indeed possible".

Trump described the meeting as "honest, real and productive" and remarked that both the leaders are ready to write a new chapter between the two nations. "Yesterday's conflict does not have to be tomorrow's war," Trump said adding that it is too soon to expect a total withdrawal of the sanctions and that those will only come off when the US is sure that the nukes are no longer a factor. "I look forward to taking them off", Trump told mediapersons.

"There is no limit to what North Korea can achieve if it gives up its nuclear weapons and embraces commerce to engage with the world," Trump said before announcing that the country has already destroyed a major missile site and this was agreed upon after signing the official document. He further said that he believes that the supreme leader will start the process of denuclerisation "as soon as he lands back".

"Anybody can make war but only the most courageous can make peace," Trump remarked as he told the media that people had thought such a summit would never take place but it has happened and is indeed "a great day in history".

Praising his North Korean counterpart, Trump said, "Kim is very smart, a very good negotiator. He wants to do things." He even praised the people of both the Korean countries by calling them "truly gifted people"

However, when dogged with the question of human rights violations in North Korea, Trump assured the media that the situation is set to change in North Korea and that it was indeed a part of Tuesday's discussions between the two leaders.

On the question of taking back the American Army from the Korean soil, Trump said, "Bringing back soldiers is not a part of the equation right now, at some point, but not right now."

He also regretted the fact that this important negotiation was held up for so long and that no previous US president could see it through. "This should have been resolved a long-time ago but we are resolving it now," Trump said. "They (North Korea) have never had such a confidence in a (US) President that they have right now to go ahead and get things done," Trump remarked. "This should have happened 25 years ago, but the earlier presidents wouldn't have been able to do it even if it was their priority," Trump claimed.

While North Korea might have committed to carry complete denuclearisation on its land, it is only fair to doubt the sincerity in the implementation of this agreement given North Korea's infamous history to retract from such promises, as it did during Bill Clinton's tenure. But Trump sounded confident of Kim keeping his promise this time. "He is gonna live up to the document. He wants to get it done. I believe that," Trump said.

He also said that the US will ensure verification of the whole process by having "its people there".

On being asked about the possibility of his visit to Pyongyang in the near future, Trump said, "Will travel to Pyongyang at the appropriate time, will invite him (Kim) to the White House also at an appropriate time."

He also brushed apart the claims of people who had said that his meeting with Kim was an indication of him 'giving-in'. "Not a big deal to meet, a lot of good things can happen. This is good for America", Trump asserted.

Finally, talking about the consequences of a non-adherence to the commitments made, Trump warned that though he doesn't' want to be threatening as of now, "they know what would happen if they don't follow through", he said nonchalantly.