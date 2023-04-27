US’ new spy, seabed warfare submarine can target China’s ‘Peace Cable’ and much more

The United States (US) is developing a submarine designed to carry out seabed warfare operations amid rising tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific region.

This Virginia class submarine, which has been designated as Modified Virginia, Subsea and Seabed Warfare (Mod VA SSW), is intended to be a successor to the USS Jimmy Carter spy submarine.

This submarine, which to be procured by the US Navy at an estimated cost of $5.1 billion, is being constructed at the Electric Boat shipyard in Groton, Connecticut and will probably act as a mothership for unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs); remote-controlled micro-submarines known as remotely operated vehicles (ROVs); and human divers.

It is being speculated that the Mod VA SSW will probably be used to transport military assets such as specialist uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUV), remote-operated vehicles and special operations submarines.

These military assets include the Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) and the MK11 SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV), which have the ability to conduct surveillance and offensive seabed warfare operations such as minelaying, anti-submarine manoeuvres and special operations.

The MK 11 SDV can be used to transport special forces operatives such as SEAL teams to target China’s military installations in remote South China Sea islands, infiltrate enemy naval bases and target hostile warships at port.

The US Navy may also use the Mod VA SSW to destroy or tap undersea fiber optic communications cables.

In case of hostilities with China, the Mod VA SSW will be able target Chinese underwater cables in the East and South China seas.

China may also be concerned about the vulnerability of its undersea communications cables. South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported in December 2021 that China built two bases to maintain undersea cables in the East and South China Seas, with the construction of the latter base in Hainan starting that year and planned to be operational by 2023.

China’s ‘Peace Cable’ – which stretches for 15,000 kilometers from Gwadar in Pakistan and goes through Kenya, Djibouti and Somalia before ending in France – will also be a major target in case of a conflict.

