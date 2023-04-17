US Navy sails missile destroyer USS Milius through Taiwan Strait
Sharing images of crew looking out into the Taiwan Strait on Twitter, the 7th Fleet said, 'The ship transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State'
Taipei: The US Navy said on Monday that its guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius had entered and sailed through the Taiwan Strait under the “freedom of navigation” operation.
The operation comes days after China carried out military exercises over the island last week. US Navy’s 7th Fleet said in a statement that the warship “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law”.
In response to the operation, China said that it had tracked an American warship that sailed through the Taiwan Strait, adding the United States had “publicly hyped up” its transit.
Colonel Shi Yi, a PLA spokesman, said: “Theatre troops remain on a high level of alert at all times and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability.”
Also read: China launches weather satellite after civilian flights divert routes to avoid Beijing’s no-fly zone over Taiwan
Sharing images of crew looking out into the Taiwan Strait on Twitter, the 7th Fleet said, “The ship transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State.”
USS Milius (DDG 69) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit April 16 (local time) through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law.
Click here to read more:https://t.co/kVeETF1HUi pic.twitter.com/IzEOPA1T0Y
— 7th Fleet (@US7thFleet) April 17, 2023
The statement elaborated that the exercise was meant to demonstrate America’s commitment to promoting a free and open Asia-Pacific region.
China, which views Taiwan as part of its own territory, launched a three-day military exercise around the island on 8 April in which it simulated targeted strikes and practised a blockade of the island.
Beijing began three days of military exercises around the island on Saturday, the day after President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taipei from Los Angeles, where she met with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
On Sunday, China allegedly launched a satellite into orbit while Taiwanese authorities claimed that rocket debris had landed in the sea, where Beijing had this week declared a no-sail zone.
The US had earlier said, “The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows.”
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
This American will live underwater for 100 days. Here's how it will affect him
Joe Dituri, a former US Navy diver and biomedical engineer, studies the effects of hyperbaric pressure on the human body. He hopes to use his time spent below the surface to investigate the effects of living in this high-pressure environment on his health
US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East as Iran-backed attacks escalate
The US Navy said on Saturday a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine was operating in the Middle East, a show of force that comes amid growing harassment of US troops in Syria and attacks on US bases by Iran-backed militants
Amit Shah visits Arunachal Pradesh: China wraps up Joint Sword exercise aimed at Taiwan, focus may shift to India
Considering Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh, it would be unprecedented and uncharacteristic for China to simply remain content with a routine reaction from its foreign ministry