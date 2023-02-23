US mulls releasing intelligence on China’s potential arms transfer to Russia: Report

New Delhi: The Biden administration is considering releasing information that it believes demonstrates that China is examining whether to provide weapons to back Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Citing US and and European officials, WSJ reported that the Western nations have picked up on intelligence that Beijing might end its previous self-imposed restraint on weapons supplies to Russia, although it appears that China hasn’t yet made a final decision.

The officials claimed that China has traditionally been cautious to limit its support to financial aid and oil purchases, but the most recent intelligence assessments indicate that Beijing’s position may be changing.

“Until now there has been a certain amount of ambiguity about what practical help China might give Russia,” the report quoted a senior Western official as saying.

The official said that the intelligence the US and its allies have now is “much less ambiguous.”

According to the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin didn’t respond directly when asked on Wednesday whether China would supply lethal support for Russia’s war effort.

“It is a known fact that NATO countries including the US are the biggest source of weaponry for the battlefield in Ukraine, yet they keep claiming that China may be supplying weapons to Russia,” the report quoted Wang as saying.

China about to provide lethal aid?

On Saturday, the US has said it believes China may be about to provide lethal aid to help Russia in the war in Ukraine, prompting a direct warning against doing so from Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China’s top diplomat.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Blinken issued the warning to Wang Yi, a member of the Chinese State Council, and criticised Beijing for allegedly using a spy balloon above American territory.

In a blunt meeting he also urged China to stop helping Russia evade the impact of sanctions.

Blinken told US networks that the US had information China was considering whether to give Russia assistance, possibly including guns and weapons, for the Ukraine war.

“The concern that we have now is, based on information we have, that they’re considering providing lethal support,” Blinken told CBS’s Face the Nation shortly after he met with Wang.

“And we’ve made very clear to them that that could cause a serious problem for us and in our relationship.”

Tension over China-US ties rising

The potential conflict with China over lethal aid comes as tensions between Beijing and Washington over the western pressure campaign against Russia, which began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, are rising.

China has aided Moscow over the past year by purchasing Russian energy and exporting products with dual-use in the military, like microchips and drones.

That China might provide lethal weapons to Russia — based on new intelligence — is a marked departure from the more general dual-use goods that Chinese companies have been providing over the past year, WSJ said, citing US and European officials. The officials declined to detail what the intelligence said.

The latest intelligence assessments have also underscored Beijing’s growing concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threatened use of nuclear force, the officials added.

With inputs from agencies

