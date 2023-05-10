The aviation industry has gained strong ground across the world and has become an important part of the economy, contributing to imports, exports, tourism, and business. However, it has also proved to be bad for the planet, due to its contribution to global warming and pollution as a result of a carbon footprint. While airplanes generally run on kerosene fuel, they are known for releasing a huge amount of carbon dioxide and other gases into the atmosphere when combusted. Notably, while the world is yet to realise the larger impact of the industry on the climate system, millionaire Stephen Prince is all set to make his own step towards the cause by selling one of his private jets.

The American millionaire, who is also the co-chair of the ‘Patriotic Millionaires’ organisation, owned a total of three private jets and is now trying them off to resort to flying first-class in a commercial airline. As shared by the Georgian businessman, he took the call after learning about the environmental impact of using private jets.

According to a Business Insider report, he is trying to sell off his Cessna 650, a 12-seater that is said to consume more than 900 litres of fuel per hour.

Speaking to the media outlet, Prince spoke about his experience with using private jets and said that it is one of the best perks of wealth, further adding that “it is such an amazing experience, which can be compared to that of an addiction to cocaine”.

“I will literally drive to the side of the plane, and the pilots will unload my luggage and put it in the plane, and then somebody else will go park my car,” he told the publication.

Adding more to it, he noted how private jets “spewed ten times as much carbon into the atmosphere as he does when he gets on a first-class flight on Delta or American Airlines.” “It’s just unconscionable — It’s incredibly selfish,” Prince added.

He also said that people can contribute to the environment if they can get over the “amazingly selfish attributes” that it represents.

