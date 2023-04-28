US military leak suspect appears in federal court; had arsenal, say prosecutors

The US Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top military secrets appeared in a federal court on Thursday, where the judge was worried that the 21-year-old’s knowledge of classified material might be invaluable to a foreign government.

Teixeira was arrested by the FBI on April 13 at his home in Massachusetts and charged with violating the Espionage Act.

“Some of the information he” is accused of taking “he actually copied,” US Magistrate David Hennessy said. “If I write something, I’m going to remember it reasonably well.” The judge, however, refused to rule on whether Jack Douglas Teixeira should be released into the custody of his father pending his criminal trial.

Hennessy took the matter under advisement and ordered the court into recess after listening to arguments for and against Teixeira’s continued detention in federal custody. The hearing lasted more than an hour in the US District Court in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Nadine Pellegrini, an assistant US attorney, told the judge it would be hard to imagine that Teixeira would not seek to make himself available to others who want the secret information he is accused of stealing.

According to federal prosecutors, Teixeira leaked classified documents, including some relating to troop movements in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, to a group of gamers on the messaging app Discord.

In a filing late on Wednesday, they said he had destroyed evidence in the case and they also pointed to his history of making violent threats online, saying he should be detained pending trial because he is a flight risk and poses a threat.

Teixeira, who lived with his mother and stepfather, kept a gun locker two feet from his bed, which contained handguns, bolt-action rifles and a military-style rifle with a high-capacity magazine, according to the government’s filing. FBI agents also found a gas mask, ammunition and what appeared to be a “silencer-style accessory in his desk drawer,” the government said.

Teixeira’s lawyer, Brendan Kelley, however said his client had broken no firearms laws and that the weapons were responsibly stored and locked. Kelley drew sarcasm from the judge when he suggested that his client is only being accused of sharing classified information with a small group of people on the internet.

“Seriously?” Hennessy asked incredulously, adding that anyone under the age of 30 would know that putting something on the internet means it could end up all over the world.

Before the hearing on Thursday, Teixeira’s attorneys said in a court filing they opposed pre-trial detention, and asked the judge to let him go home to the custody of his father. They offered to have him post a bond of $20,000 and wear a location monitoring device, and said he could be prohibited from using the internet without parental supervision.

Teixeira’s father took the stand at the start of the hearing and said he would have no problem reporting his son if he violated the terms of a custody arrangement.

Prosecutors, in a court filing on Wednesday night, revealed that Teixeira was suspended from high school after he was overheard making racial threats and remarks about guns. Teixeira attributed those remarks to a reference in a video game, according to prosecutors.

More recently, in November 2022, Teixeira said if he had his way, he would “kill a ton of people” because it would be “culling the weak minded,” prosecutors alleged in documents supporting their motion to detain Teixeira.

